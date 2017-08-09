Planners ask for input on trail connecting Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

WAYLAND, MICH. - A major stretch of a proposed trail would run through Allegan County and planners want input from people in the area.

The proposed River to River Trail routes would run parallel to U.S. 131 through places like Wayland, Shelbyville and Plainwell. The trail would be 42 miles long and link existing trails in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Wayland Union High School's fine arts center will host a public input session from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

Byron Center and Cooper Township have also hosted these meetings and there will be another in Plainwell next month.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

