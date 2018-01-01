Plans for new Grand Rapids veterans home revealed

A rendering of the new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans (Photo: Courtesy of Mich. Veteran Affairs Agency, Creston Neighborhood Association)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Plans and drawings for a new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans campus have been revealed.

Democratic State Rep. Winnie Brinks shared the renderings on her Facebook last Thursday.

"Thank you to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and the Creston Neighborhood Association for sharing these drawings with my office and constituents," Brinks wrote.

The drawings show a seven-building complex, which would be located on the corner of Monroe Avenue and Three Mile Road -- not far from the existing veterans home facility.

Four of the buildings will be residential, and surround a community center -- as opposed to the existing facility -- which has a more institutional layout.

The new facility will have 120-150 beds and cost a little under $50 million to build.

