Plow crews: Back off in winter driving conditions

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Road crews working to clear snow off of West Michigan's streets and highways have a request: Back off their bumpers.

Several counties say their trucks have been involved in crashes caused by other drivers following too closely.

At any one time the Muskegon County Road Commission could have as many as 65 plow trucks out in the county.

Plow drivers tell us they are doing all they can to remove snow. Eric Scott, Muskegon County Road Commission Superintendent, says "everybody is working around the clock to keep things passable."

This early in the winter and Scott says he has five trucks with damage from crashes. Scott says it's happening too frequently. Vehicle smashing into county plow trucks.

"Five of them, that is the most we have ever had, last year three total," Scott says. "We are not to the first of the year and we are sitting at five."

"I just believe that if people are slowing down, paying attention to what we are doing Scott says. "A lot of this stuff can be avoided."

