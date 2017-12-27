Police close 112th at Nunica after fatal crash

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

NUNICA, MICH. - Police have closed a portion of 112th Avenue (Cleveland Street) after a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Nunica at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are reports that occupants of both vehicles were pinned in after the crash, and one of them has died.

For now, 112th Avenue is closed between South Street and State Road.

Confirmed fatal crash on 112th Ave. North of Nunica. No other info available at this time. Road closed between South and State pic.twitter.com/48fvJR27Oe — Becky Vargo (@ghtribvargo) December 27, 2017

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Grand Haven Tribune