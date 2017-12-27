WZZM
Police close 112th at Nunica after fatal crash

TRIBUNE STAFF , WZZM 6:39 PM. EST December 27, 2017

NUNICA, MICH. - Police have closed a portion of 112th Avenue (Cleveland Street) after a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Nunica at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There are reports that occupants of both vehicles were pinned in after the crash, and one of them has died.

For now, 112th Avenue is closed between South Street and State Road.

 

