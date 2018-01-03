Police hope to ID person who may have found newly engaged couple's ring

Police looking for the people who may have found a lost engagement ring at the Beltline Bar on Dec. 22 (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a newly engaged couple's lost wedding ring.

On Dec. 22, the couple was celebrating their engagement at the Beltline Bar, located on 28th Street. The wedding ring was not sized and fell off the woman's finger in the parking lot. The ring had not yet been insured.

The lost engagement ring -- it was lost on Dec. 22 at the Beltline Bar. (Photo: Provided)

According to a Facebook post from GRPD, video footage from the restaurant shows another person found the ring a couple minutes after it was lost.

Authorities are trying to identify the people in the photos grabbed from security video footage to help retrieve the ring.

No crime was involved, since the ring was lost and not stolen.

