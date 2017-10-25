Police: Husband confessed he killed Theresa Lockhart

PORTAGE, MICH. - It is a mystery that has puzzled police and tortured her friends and family for months, but we finally know what happened to Portage school teacher Theresa Lockhart.

Her 47-year-old husband Chris Lockhart killed Theresa on May 18 and then buried her body 50 miles away in the Allegan State game Area, Portage police say.

After she disappeared many suspected she was dead and Chris was responsible. It wasn’t certain until this week when he committed suicide in his Portage home and left behind a confession and directions to her body.

“Chris did state on the night of May 18 he did kill Theresa and that the next day he disposed of her body in the Allegan Game Area,” confirms Portage Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold. “The note found at the residence not only contained a hand drawn map that led us to find Theresa but it also contained a written confession.”

“My suspicion was he was guilty and he was going to implode,” said neighbor Tracey Rogers. “I am not happy with the way it ended up but I’m not surprised.”

In his suicide note police say Lockhart asked for forgiveness. He said the couple was arguing and he “just snapped.”

“And while no one would have wanted it to conclude this way we can have a bit of comfort this at least gives closure to Theresa’s family and friends,” said Armold.

