Police in Muskegon Heights getting new body cameras

Muskegon Heights New Body Cam

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The police officers in Muskegon Heights are the first in Michigan to get a new kind of body cam technology.

The state-of-the-art body cameras record everything an officer encounters in the field while doubling as a microphone and still camera. Officers will also get new digital radios and a new digital evidence management system to better store, manage and share videos.

The police chief is confident the new technology will improve the police departments relationship with the community.

The new body cams were unveiled at city hall on Friday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV