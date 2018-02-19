Police investigate threat at St. Joseph High School

ST. JOSEPH, MICH. - On Monday evening, Feb. 18, the St. Joseph Public Safety Department investigated a possible threat at St. Joseph High School.

In a release, the authorities said officers interviewed everyone involved and "at this point, it doesn't appear there is an immediate threat."

There are no charges being sought related to the threat, but the investigation is ongoing.

