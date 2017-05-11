Police memorial dedicated in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - July 8, 2017 it will be 10 years since Grand Rapids police officer Robert Kozminski was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

And there is now a memorial people can visit to remember Kozminski’s sacrifice and the other officers killed on duty in the history of the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The new monument is in Richmond Park, not far from the home where Kaminski grew up. Restaurant owner Johhny Brann led the campaign to create the monument. Dozens of people donated. Many were present Thursday afternoon for a dedication ceremony.

“I’m a major advocate for law enforcement,” explains Johnny Brann. “I met with the Kozminski family and I was very surprised Bobby had not been memorialized. So we went from there.”

“One of our concerns after Bobby passed away is that his sacrifice would be forgotten,” said Maria Kozminski, the officer’s mother. “Even tragic events fade over time. Forever more we now that our son’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The monument includes the names of all 15 members who died on duty in the history of the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officer Kozminski is the most recent.

“This isn’t just a memorial for our son,” says Robert Kozminski, the officer’s father. “It is a memorial for all those killed in the line of duty in the Grand Rapids Police Department. Those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

