Police searching for three men using stolen credit cards to purchase $1,500+ in Wendy's gift cards

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Kent County Sheriff's Department is searching for three men who attempted to buy an excessive amount of gift cards at the Wendy's restaurant in Gaines Township.

Deputies say on Tuesday, Dec. 9, around 10 p.m. three men tried to buy a large number of gift cards at the Wendy's restaurant at Kalamazoo Avenue and Marketplace.

The same suspects have purchased $1,000 in gift cards from a Wendy's in Kalamazoo and $500 in a store in Kentwood. Deputies believe that the suspects were using stolen credit card information in to put money on usable gift cards.

The suspects were parked across the street at a gas station, but a vehicle description is not available at this time. The Kent County Sheriff's Department says that photographs have been obtained from security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Department at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

