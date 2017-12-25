Power outage affects more than 1,400 people in Byron Center

(Photo: Consumers Energy)

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - According to the Consumers Energy outage map, more than 1,400 people are without power on this cold Christmas evening.

The outage was first reported just before 7 p.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Debra Dodd, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy said that a primary line is down in the area. The line is in a remote area, so that is taking it a little bit longer to get the repairs made.

The area affected spreads from Byron Center Avenue SW at 84th Street and Byron Road at 16 Avenue.

