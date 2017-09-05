Prayers for missing Wyoming mother

WYOMING, MICH. - No one has heard from a Wyoming mother since before Labor Day, but family members and friends of Ana Corillo say they are not giving up hope.

“We are not going to give up until we find her,” says Birdie Carrillo, the missing woman’s mother.

Tuesday night a crowd gathered outside St. John Vianney Church in Wyoming to light candles and share prayers.

“We are calling it a unity candle lighting,” says friend Ruben Martinez.

The Sunday before Labor Day relatives say Corrillo, 35, left to pick up her 3 children at their father’s house.

She has not been seen since, but her vehicle was found in the St, John Vianney parking lot.

Participants called the gathering Tuesday night an expression of hope Corrillo is somewhere safe and will soon be home with her family.

“We are just here to show our support,” says stepmother Christy Tanis. “We want to know where Ana is and we want her to come back to us.”

Corrillo’s empty vehicle was found a few blocks from where the father of her children lives. Police say he is cooperating. They searched his residence and do not call him a suspect.

