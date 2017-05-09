Prayers to improve relations with police

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If Grand Rapids police were following protocol when they drew guns to confront and cuff five boys walking home from a basketball game, then their parents say the protocol needs to change. Bonesa Sims the father of two of the boys says, “No 12, 13 or 14 year old should have guns drawn on them with no explanation, doing nothing wrong.”

Tuesday night the parents, community leaders and ministers held a "Rally for Change" outside of Grand Rapids City Hall. They say they want the police to stop treating African Americans as the enemy. Jacquetta Sims the mother of two of the boys adds, “Because every youth is not carrying a gun, every youth is not bad, all of our black men are not bad.”

Police have apologized for the mistake, released body cam video and held community meetings to answer questions. Those that attended the prayer rally want more. Bonesa Sims says it is only a start, “An acknowledgement is good but it’s not fixing the problem. We don’t just need talking, we need solutions.”

“I know prayer does change things,” says Jacquetta Sims. ”And I know something definitely has to happen in our city.”

