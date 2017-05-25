Pregnant Md. teen denied to walk at graduation 

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Consumers Energy chooses new buyer for B.C. Cobb plant
-
1839 Bible returned to original owner
-
WZZM 13 On Target Forecast Tuesday Evening
-
Private prison in Baldwin closing in June
-
Calvin College offers degree opportunities for prisoners
-
Shooting victim identified as a wanted felon
-
Spring Lake anti-bullying campaign covers high school hallways
-
Greenville woman killed in crash near Ionia
-
Body cam video released
-
Former Shelby police chief pleads guilty
More Stories
-
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel banMay 25, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
Man charged with open murder after shooting death of…May 25, 2017, 3:04 p.m.
-
VIDEO: Head-on crash with Kalamazoo city bus, carMay 25, 2017, 1:01 p.m.