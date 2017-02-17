PREVIEW: When the War came to Dorr

When the War came to Dorr will air in full at 11 p.m. on Thursday, February 23rd on WZZM 13.

On February 23rd, 1945, Brothers Bob and Ken Fein, along with their friend Larry "Buzz" Bailey spotted something unusual floating through the skies above Dorr, Michigan. It landed in a field nearby, and the boys had no idea what it was. They called the sheriff's department, but even they were unable to identify it.

The next day, federal officials came and confiscated it. That was the last Buzz Bailey and his friends ever saw of it.

What they found would not be declassified until fifteen years later.

Buzz Bailey relives that unusual day with Brent Ashcroft, and we learn the history behind the day when the war came to Dorr.

