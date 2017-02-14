Prisoners in Their Own Land: After the War

When World War II ended, Japanese Americans who were forced into government camps were given a one-way ticket and $25 to go back home. In the face of sometimes ugly racism, there were some who got a helping hand.

Share This Story

In part 2 of the series "Prisoners in Their Own Land" about the internment of Japanese Americans 75 years ago, KING 5's Lori Matsukawa examines how families returning home after the war often faced prejudice and discrimination. They had a hard time finding jobs, housing, and respect. Yet even in those difficult days, there were acts of kindness and generosity that gave them hope.

When the war was over, those forced into American concentration camps were forced out, given a one-way ticket home and $25. What they came back to was often less than welcoming.

“The manager took one look at both of us and said, ‘Sorry, we don’t rent to Japs.’ And bang! went the door,” recalled Lilly Kitamoto Kodama. This was on her honeymoon trip 10 years after the war ended.

Kitamoto said her father was a lifelong Republican because President Roosevelt, who signed the incarceration Executive Order 9066, was a Democrat. She said her father remained bitter over the act that put his family and some 120,000 other Japanese Americans into incarceration camps.

PHOTOS: Life for Japanese Americans after the internment camps

After the war, it was difficult to find housing, jobs, and, for Taky Kimura, self-respect.

“Being of Japanese extraction, after Pearl Harbor and all that, I was beat up and chased down the street, called a God-damned Jap and all that,” he said. “It just destroyed me.”

The war kept Kimura from attending WSU. He ended up working at the family grocery, where he said a customer saved him from despair. That customer? That customer was martial artist and movie star Bruce Lee.

“Bruce was the guy that came into my life. And even though he was young enough to be my son, he was so wise with philosophical lessons. He kept working on me, telling me I was just as good as him or anybody else," recalled Kimura.





After the war, Taky Kimura ended up working at the family grocery, where he said a customer saved him from despair. That customer was martial artist and movie star Bruce Lee. (KING)

Kimura taught at Lee's martial arts school and became Lee’s best friend. Kimura tends his grave to this day.

The racial prejudice was so bad after the war, Shokichi Tokita's family could only find housing in the Seattle Japanese language school.

Classrooms were turned into apartments costing families $6 a month. They called the school the "Hunt Hotel" since most of the residents came from the Minidoka camp near Hunt, Idaho.

Even though the Tokitas lived in a single classroom and shared the language school kitchen and baths with several other families, he said it was nothing like camp.





Many Japanese American families returning from internment camp could only find housing at the Seattle Japanese Language School. They called the school the "Hunt Hotel" since most of the residents came from the Minidoka camp near Hunt, Idaho. (KING)

“There’s a huge difference,” Tokita said, beaming. “Freedom to go to different places. No sagebrush, no rattlesnakes, no ticks.”

Freedom, yes, but a painting of an empty chair represents the three suicides that happened there over 14 years.

“That kind of gives you an idea of how devastated people were and how hopeless the situation seemed coming back,” said National Park Service

historian Elisa Law.

Auburn resident Frank Natsuhara was always grateful he had something to come home to. His son, Charles Natsuhara, said before leaving for camp, his dad simply handed the keys to the family’s farm supply store and home to their neighbor, Raymond Sonnemann, who ran the cleaners next door.





Frank Natsuhara's son, Charles, remembers working at the family's farm supply store in Auburn, next door to Sonnemann Cleaners. (KING)

From Minidoka, Frank Natsuhara would write to Sonnemann, asking him to send items that other families needed. Sonnemann even transported Natsuhara from Minidoka back to Auburn to check on the business after a break-in.

Wendy Sonnemann Morris said not everyone in town liked what her grandfather was doing. But he told her, “If that meant that people said 'Nope we're not going to do business with you anymore,' then okay, that's your choice. My choice is to believe in my neighbors and my friends.”





From Minidoka, Frank Natsuhara would write to his neighbor Raymond Sonnemann (center), asking him to send items that other families needed. Sonnemann even transported Natsuhara from Minidoka back to Auburn to check his store after a break-in. (KING)

Charles says when their family got back to town, Raymond Sonnemann was there to greet them.

“We came back. He gave us the key. The electricity was on, the water was on because there was a laundry, there were linens for the beds,” recalled Natsuhara.

KING's Lori Matsukawa

WATCH: Kay Sakai Nakao recalls how her father loved America - even after internment

Part 3 on Wednesday: Warriors and Resisters

The Japanese American community divided. While still in camp, some young men decided to volunteer for the Army. Others went to court to challenge the incarceration and were called “chicken” or worse. It's a division that haunts some families to this day.

Related links and resources:

READ FULL SERIES: Prisoners in Their Own Land: Remembering the Japanese internment 75 years later

Community events remembering the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066

Resources and links on the Japanese American Incarceration