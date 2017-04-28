Prom night for Cedar Springs teen fighting cancer

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Last year doctors told his parents the odds were against 16 year-old Brison Ricker.

The Cedar Springs boy had a rare and deadly brain tumor and his chances were poor. But Brison is not only alive and recovering, Friday night he went to the Cedar Springs High School prom.

“I feel a lot better and this experience is awesome,” he explained.

When they saw Brison his classmates clapped and cheered. Brison’s father says it was almost more than he could bear.

“I was holding back tears,” says Brian Ricker. “Just overwhelmed with emotion. Just so happy for him.”

Brison’s date was longtime friend Megan Dreyer. She asked him.

“Just because I think everyone should experience it and I wanted to bring him with me,” she says.“All the students at our school see him, they realize what we are going through might not be so bad because he is going through all of this and he is still smiling. He is really inspirational to everyone at our school, me included.”

Brison still has health issues and needs to resume treatment with some strong medicines that have adverse side effects. His parents decided to wait until after the prom.

“It is something we feared we wouldn’t get a chance to see,” says his mother, Kim Ricker. “It is a great moment.”



