Pumpkins beware! It's smashing season

Pumpkin Duo

Every year around Halloween, pumpkins sitting out on porches are at risk of getting smashed. This year, one family caught the smashing on camera.

The incident happened on the south side of Holland by the high school.

The homeowner noticed the mess a couple of days ago, and later realized he caught it on camera.

In the video, there are two suspects attempting to smash the pumpkins. The homeowner did mention the incident to a nearby police officer to help keep an eye out for similar incidents.

