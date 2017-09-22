Raccoon ride along with Colorado Springs Police?

Another possible quote: "AAAAAAAHHHHHH!!" (Photo: Colorado Springs PD)

It had to be a stressful time - a Colorado Springs police officer on his way to a serious injury accident when he was "pawsitively surprised" to find a raccoon on his windshield.

To be fair, the raccoon was probably pretty surprised, too, to find itself on the top of a police cruiser barrelling down the highway.

Officer Frabbiele learned pretty quickly raccoons *are* active at nighttime. He promptly pulled over and snapped some pictures of his stowaway.

It must have been an interesting call to dispatch explaining what derailed the officer.

Some commenters are wondering if the officer used his phone and took pictures while driving. The post is reproduced below - with the language explicitly stating the officer pulled over to take the pictures:

