Racist graffiti painted on Grand Rapids elementary school

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Racist graffiti was found painted on the side of Harrison Park Elementary School on Sunday, Oct. 29.

A photo of the graffiti, which said the n-word, circulated among parents on social media. The buzz prompted the district to take action.

According to Grand Rapids Public Schools Executive Director of Communications and External Affairs John Helmholdt, it has been removed and this statement was issued:

This hateful, discriminatory language has no place in our society. We are contacting the Grand Rapids Police Department and will be working with them to conduct a full investigation into this matter. If we find out who vandalized our property and advanced hateful, racist language that violates our laws, we will have them prosecuted to the fullest extent.

