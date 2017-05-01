Raw, unedited rescue: 'Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe'

Tom Mitchell along with several other strangers rush to save a family from a vehicle caught in flood waters near Myrtle Springs, Texas just after the tornadoes struck on Saturday.

What a rescue -- one that's tough to watch.

It was 10 miles north of Canton, just after the tornadoes hit Texas on Saturday, leaving at least four people dead and more than 50 injured.

Tom Mitchell felt compelled to do something, anything. Without a plan, he started driving. After rolling up to a flipped truck near Myrtle Springs, he learned what was inside -- a father, toddler, and infant.

“How fast is the water moving?” we asked him. “It’s moving fast enough that they can’t get the doors open,” said Tom, describing the scene.

Lacking the strength to be helpful, Tom shot unbelievable cell phone video. At one point you see five or six people in the water and then, suddenly, the infant is free -- but limp.

“The infant is white, going blue-ish grey.” Tom says.

“No color at all and the eyes were not focused when I looked down at her.” replied Tom. That’s the moment when Tom would find his role in this incredible rescue. He put the phone in his pocket.

“This baby is gonna die if we don’t start CPR fast,” Tom said. “Having a negative feeling coming over me. This baby may not make it, this baby may not make it. No reaction, nothing is happening.”

Then a woman on scene comes over, steps over Tom’s shoulder, and starts to pray.

“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” she prayed. “Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe."

"Well the first prayer she said, I felt a response in that child," Tom says.

Tom and the Good Samaritans turned their attention to the toddler, who they also revived.

When asked why he felt like this story was one he had to share, Tom said, “I think it shows how the community and strangers all come together."

In a posting on social media Sunday from a local hospital, the father of the infant said he and his toddler son are doing much better. The following is what the family wrote about the infant's condition:

"Update on addy bug, she is stable and doing much better. Still under sedation but pulling the breathing tube in the morning to see if she can do it on her own.'

We'll update this story as new information comes in.

