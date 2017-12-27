Ready to kick that tree to the curb?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking to dispose of your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over, you have two options in Grand Rapids.
Residents can either drop-off their live Christmas trees for free -- or pay a small fee to have the city pick it up from the curb.
Drop-off sites are open from Dec. 27 to Feb. 2. They are:
- Riverside Park (north entrance), 3151 Monroe Ave. NE
- JC Family Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE
- Lincoln Park, 1120 Bridge St. NW
- Huff Park, 2399 Ball Ave. NE
Residents could also choose to purchase a $2.50 purple bulk yard waste tag and attach it to their Christmas tree. Bulk yard tags can be bought at City Hall, located on Monroe Avenue NW -- some local stores might carry them as well. The tree must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on trash collection day.
All ornaments, other decorations, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any plastic bags on the tree have to be removed prior to drop-off or collection.
For more information, visit the City of Grand Rapids' website.
