Ready to kick that tree to the curb?

April Stevens and Staff , WZZM 2:50 PM. EST December 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking to dispose of your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over, you have two options in Grand Rapids. 

Residents can either drop-off their live Christmas trees for free -- or pay a small fee to have the city pick it up from the curb. 

Drop-off sites are open from Dec. 27 to Feb. 2. They are: 

  • Riverside Park (north entrance), 3151 Monroe Ave. NE 
  • JC Family Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE 
  • Lincoln Park, 1120 Bridge St. NW 
  • Huff Park, 2399 Ball Ave. NE 

Residents could also choose to purchase a $2.50 purple bulk yard waste tag and attach it to their Christmas tree. Bulk yard tags can be bought at City Hall, located on Monroe Avenue NW -- some local stores might carry them as well. The tree must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on trash collection day.

All ornaments, other decorations, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any plastic bags on the tree have to be removed prior to drop-off or collection. 

For more information, visit the City of Grand Rapids' website

