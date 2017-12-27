Ready to kick that tree to the curb?

Discarded Christmas trees, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you're looking to dispose of your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over, you have two options in Grand Rapids.

Residents can either drop-off their live Christmas trees for free -- or pay a small fee to have the city pick it up from the curb.

Drop-off sites are open from Dec. 27 to Feb. 2. They are:

Riverside Park (north entrance), 3151 Monroe Ave. NE

JC Family Park, 2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Lincoln Park, 1120 Bridge St. NW

Huff Park, 2399 Ball Ave. NE

Residents could also choose to purchase a $2.50 purple bulk yard waste tag and attach it to their Christmas tree. Bulk yard tags can be bought at City Hall, located on Monroe Avenue NW -- some local stores might carry them as well. The tree must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on trash collection day.

All ornaments, other decorations, tinsel, nails, tree stands and any plastic bags on the tree have to be removed prior to drop-off or collection.

For more information, visit the City of Grand Rapids' website.

