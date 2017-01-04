On Wednesday, we spoke to a local auto supplier about the future of their business.

HOLLAND, MICH. (WZZM) - Several recent developments are making news in the auto industry.

Ford just announced it's cancelling a new plant in Mexico, and adding 700 jobs here in Michigan. They say a conversation with President-elect Trump helped in that decision.

On Wednesday, we spoke to a local auto supplier about the future of their business.

An American flag hangs high above the robots on the floor at JR Automation in the Holland area. Both man and machine are in high demand at the auto supplier.

"We're growing pretty dramatically, 30 percent a year," says Mike Dubose, chairman and CEO of JR Automation Technologies.

JR Automation designs and sells automated systems that build auto parts, ranging from seats to door frames.

Dubose says his company's products are mainly sold to U.S. customers, so he's glad to see any new development that brings back American jobs.

"It benefits us because we help build the solutions that enable them to bring these jobs back on shore and it obviously helps our growth," says Dubose.

It comes as President-elect Trump's is making a clear push to keep or bring back American jobs. A few weeks ago, he focused on the company Carrier in Indiana. More recently, he threatened to tax General Motors for importing cars form Mexico. In addition to that, Ford's CEO just announced cancelling a new plant south of the border and instead adding 700 jobs in the U.S.

"We're also encouraged by the pro-growth policies that President-elect Trump and the new congress have indicated that they will pursue," said Mark Fields, CEO of Ford Motor Company.

"I think regulatory policies and tax policies can be structured to encourage more U.S. based manufacturing," says Dubose.

Because of confidentiality agreements, JR Automation could not disclose its customers. However, Dubose says in general, more jobs closer helps reduce transportation costs.

"The extent we're not shipping systems internationally, that saves us and our customers a little bit of money, it also keeps the jobs here," says Dubose.

Dubose says the outlook for manufacturing gets stronger every month.

Dubose also says having more people working in U.S. manufacturing will lead to a broader-trained workforce. He says companies like his are in need of more skilled workers.