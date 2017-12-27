Red, black and white all over: Wyatt's romp in the snow

Wyatt enjoying bamboo in the snow at the John Ball Zoo. (Photo: Courtesy of John Ball Zoo / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Wyatt, the John Ball Zoo's red panda, is incredibly excited for the snow -- despite how bitterly cold it is outside.

The Zoo shared this video of Wyatt frolicking through the white powder Wednesday afternoon. According to the post, it's been a while since Wyatt's seen snow -- and we can tell!

If only we could join him!

Wyatt came to the zoo in August, he's from Chattanooga, Tenn. He is the first red panda to ever come to John Ball Zoo. There are less than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild -- making them endangered. Red pandas like Wyatt are part of a special breeding program at accredited zoos.

