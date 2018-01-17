Relatives identify Grand Rapids woman in death investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Relatives say the Grand Rapids woman found dead Wednesday afternoon in her home on Montgomery St. SE is Germaine Brown.

Police say they found her body and a critically injured girl inside the house when they responded to an urgent 911 call.

Investigators have not released the suspected cause of death, the circumstances or possible suspects.

Relatives and friends say Brown was a mother and grandmother.

“She was a sweet lady,” says L.O. “I’ve been knowing her for years. I used to stay right down the street. She is like a mother to me. I can’t understand why this happened.”

Police say an autopsy is planned to find out more about who or what killed her and injured the young girl.

“All I know is that Anty Germaine gone and that's messed up,” says a relative. “She was a good woman.”

