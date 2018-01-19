Relatives want justice for woman and boy killed in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Relatives say they want justice for a woman and her grandson shot and killed in Grand Rapids.

Friday night there was a vigil for 46-year-old Germaine Grown and her 2-year-old grandson King Talbert outside her house on Montgomery Street. When her husband Darrell Brown came home

Wednesday afternoon he says Germaine was already dead and the boy was dying. At first, he didn’t comprehend what he was seeing.

“I actually thought the boy was sleeping,” he says. "I had no idea both were shot. I just thought she had hit her head and passed out.”

Relatives say they don’t know who would shoot the woman and the child, but Darrell Brown says he has some suspicions. He says he wonders if he was the intended target but he was not home and his wife and grandson were.

"Whatever was on his mind, it looked like it was against me," he says

The family is asking anyone with helpful information to come forward.

“We just want justice,” says cousin Shantell Bulloch. “Justice does need to be served for them. They did not deserve this. “

“Nobody deserves this,” says Darrell Brown. “Nobody. Especially a little baby.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call l the investigators directly at the numbers below, send a Facebook private message or leave anonymous tips with Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Lt. Kristen Rogers: 616-456-4079

Det. Erica Fannon: 616-456-3348

Det. Amy Lowrie: 616-456-3427

