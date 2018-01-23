Report: Lake County is the poorest county in Michigan

Lake County, Michigan courthouse (Photo: J. Stephen Conn/Flickr)

BALDWIN, MICH. - A new report from 24/7 Wall St. shows Lake County is the poorest county in the state, despite being a summer destination which attracts thousands of visitors per year.

Unemployment in Lake County is around 6.9% according to November 2017 numbers. That's far higher than the 4% statewide unemployment rate, and the 4.1% nationwide jobless rate.

The median household income in Lake County is $30,824, which lags severely behind the state's median household income of $50,803.

An estimated 27.2% of people living in Lake County are in poverty. That's the second highest share in the state, behind Isabella County.

The county's population can increase to betwen 30,000 and 40,000 during the summer. However, when part-time residents and tourists leave, the permanent population is around 11,415.

Last summer, more than 100 people in the Lake County community lost their jobs when the private North Lake Correctional Facility closed.

