GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Reuben Smartt, a highly-decorated veteran and important figure in Grand Rapids education has died at the age of 91. He served in World War II and was one of the first African Americans to serve in the marines.

Smartt received the Congressional Gold medal back in 2012. He was later a teacher and principal at South Middle School in Grand Rapids. His funeral will be held next Tuesday at 11 a.m. at True Light Baptist Church.

