1 dead, 1 badly hurt in northern Kent County crash

Ambulance

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person has died and another is in bad shape after a head-on crash in northern Kent County.

Michigan State Police say someone driving east on 14 Mile Road crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle near Wabasis Avenue. That's between Greenville and the Rockford area.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. A passenger in the eastbound vehicle died and the driver is in critical condition.

The people in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital, but they're expected to live.

Police don't know yet why the at-fault driver crossed the center line.

