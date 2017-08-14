ABC News' Ginger Zee expecting 2nd child in February

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 01: Meteoroligist Ginger Zee and Ben Aaron attend the Women's Health's 4th annual party under the stars for RUN10 FEED10 on August 1, 2015 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Women's Health)

Congratulations are in order for Ginger Zee!

The Rockford-native and ABC Chief Meteorologist announced Monday, Aug. 14, on Good Morning America she is expecting her second child with husband Ben Aaron.

The couple is expecting another boy in February 2018.

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother😉💙💙💙new baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017

Congrats, Ginger and Ben!

