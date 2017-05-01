Man stabbed in overnight fight near Rockford

Michigan sheriff's department logo. (Photo: WZZM)

CANNON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 25-year-old Alpine Township man is in the hospital and expected to live after being stabbed early Monday, May 1.

Investigators were called out around 3:15 a.m. to a home on Young Avenue near the corner of Belding Road. That's between Bostwick and Silver Lakes.

The stabbing was apparently the result of a fight between the victim and a 47-year-old Cannon Township man.

The suspect was taken into custody.

