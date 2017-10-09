Antifreeze in horse's water trough spurs animal cruelty charge

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - A Rockford area man accused of trying to poison a neighbor’s horse with antifreeze waived a district court hearing on a felony animal cruelty charge, sending the case to Kent County Circuit Court.

Kevin Roy Greenwald, 58, is charged with animals – killing/torturing, for a Sept. 19 incident on Nine Mile Road west of Young Avenue NE in Kent County’s Cannon Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department was called to investigate a trespassing complaint filed by a couple who live near Greenwald, according to records in 63rd District Court.

The neighbor said he witnessed Greenwald on his property. When he checked his security cameras, he noticed Greenwald “near the water container that his horse drinks out of,’’ according to a probable cause affidavit.

“When they checked the water container, they noticed a green substance was in the water,’’ Kent County detective Adrian Sybenga wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “I interviewed Mr. Greenwald, who admitted to pouring a quarter gallon of antifreeze into the water.’’

Investigators say there was no indication the horse drank the water.

Greenwald told the detective that he was mad at the couple “due to past neighbor problems,’’ court records show. “Additionally, he was mad that their horse had got out of the pen.’’

Defense attorney Jonathan Schildgen told Judge Jeffrey O’Hara that a possible plea deal is in the works with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

“He has no prior criminal history, judge, and the offer is for further negotiations,’’ Schildgen said at Monday’s probable cause hearing. “We anticipate the government making some type of offer later and that is what we are trying to preserve.’’

Greenwald remains free on bond.

