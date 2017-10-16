Candlight vigil held for 11-year-old girl hit by car, candles spell out 'Pray for Cora'

(Photo: Robbie Lafranca)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Dozens gathered at Cedar Springs High School on Monday, Oct. 16 for a candlelight vigil in support of the 11-year-old girl who was hit by a car on Oct. 9.

Cora Gonzalez remains in a coma at DeVos Children's hospital.

She was hit by an oncoming car after running out into the road on 14 Mile Road between Harvard Avenue and Ramsdell Drive in Rockford.

Pastor Craig Owens spoke at the vigil. "That's what the family has said that the number one thing that this community can do to support them is pray for them," he said.

Members of the community gathered on the field and spelled out "Pray for Cora."

The family has created a Facebook page called Team Cora, which provides updates on the girl's condition. Their latest post said that they took Cora off sedation in order to see if she will come out of the coma.

"We are just going day by day right now," the post said.

