Cedar Springs man killed in overnight crash

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 23-year-old Cedar Springs man has died after crashing his SUV into a tree near Rockford.

It happened at 9:01 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 near the corner of Algoma Avenue and Rector Street.

Investigators say the victim was driving a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Algoma when his vehicle drifted across the centerline and off the road.

The Jeep then hit a large tree deputies say was northwest of the intersection. The man was the only person inside that vehicle.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.

