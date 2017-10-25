ROCKFORD, MICH. - Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to 11 year-old Cora Gonzales. Cora was hit by an oncoming car in Northern Kent County on October 9th.
Gonzales was being treated at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital but she died from her injuries on October 25th.
According to the Team Cora Facebook Page, A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 28th at Rockford Baptist Church at 221 Courtland Street in Rockford.
Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. with the service to start at around 2:00 p.m.
