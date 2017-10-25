Cora (Photo: Courtesy of Team Cora / Facebook)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to 11 year-old Cora Gonzales. Cora was hit by an oncoming car in Northern Kent County on October 9th.

►RELATED: Young girl hit by car in Rockford

Gonzales was being treated at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital but she died from her injuries on October 25th.

►RELATED: Girl hit by car dies after weeks-long battle

According to the Team Cora Facebook Page, A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 28th at Rockford Baptist Church at 221 Courtland Street in Rockford.

Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. with the service to start at around 2:00 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV