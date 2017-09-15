City Manager: Intersection reopens after Corner Bar fire

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Rockford City Manager Thad Beard issued a update Friday morning on the status of the community's beloved Corner Bar restaurant, which was devastated in a fire back in August.

City officials have met with the owners of the Corner Bar and Orion Construction to inspect the bracing of the remaining structure and determined whether the building was stable enough to allow North Main and Courtland streets to be re-opened to traffic.

According to Beard, Courtland street west of North Main and the northbound lane of North Main will open. Heavy cement barricades and steel trash dumpsters have been placed in the southbound lanes of North Main to act as a shield in case the building collapse during demolition.

The next phase of construction at the Corner Bar involves tearing down the damaged building and removing all the debris. This will likely be several weeks from now, according to Beard's update. A demolition plan is still being developed by Orion and needs to be approved by the City of Rockford.

The fire at Corner Bar originated in a dumpster, according to the Rockford's fire chief. It happened on August 14 and caused significant damage to the building, as well as some damage to surrounding businesses -- however, no one was injured.

The Corner Bar is a landmark in Rockford and the community came together on a number of occasions to support the owners and staff as they got back on their feet.

