Community supports Corner Bar staff

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The Rockford community is coming together to help employees of The Corner Bar who are out of work since fire destroyed the business on Monday Aug. 14.

Through Saturday about a dozen Rockford stores and restaurants including Uccello’s and Greenwell are donating a portion of their sales to support the staff at the Corner Bar. Participants want to make sure the employees at the restaurant can buy groceries and other essentials while the business is rebuilt and reopened. The “Rockford Relief” campaign was started by the owners of River Babe Threads.

"Just to help the employees who lost their jobs,” explains River Babe Threads owner Kendra Parker. ”I waited tables for 10 years so I know what it’s like when you are counting on that cash from your next shift and then if that next shift doesn't come. It can definitely be devastating.”

Restaurant general manager, John Vanaman says the Corner Bar has 78 employees. He hopes the business will be rebuilt by late next spring and they can come back to work.

“We had an awesome team,” he says. “It is my desire that everyone we had before is back with us. So all of you businesses out there borrowing our staff please return them.”

