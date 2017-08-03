Compete at every level with Rockford Ninja Warrior!

Rockfit Ninja in Rockford prepares for Rockford Ninja Warrior which is held at the DeltaPlex August 8, 2017 - August 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Rockford Ninja Warrior is in it's fourth year and is bigger than ever!

The six-day event welcomes all levels from amateurs to professional. With camps for children and adults the first couple days, followed by the amateur competition and then the professional competition.

Top finishers in the amateur division will have a chance to compete in the professional competition.

"If you've ever wondered, 'I wonder how I can do on the course,' this is your opportunity," said Executive Director Brian Pankratz. "We setup a city qualifier course and you can find out how you can do."

The event kicks off with a youth camp on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The competition takes place over the weekend, beginning on Saturday with the amateurs.

