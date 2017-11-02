Corner Bar demolition starts this week

ROCKFORD, MICH. - In August, the popular Corner Bar in Rockford caught fire, destroying much of the building -- starting tomorrow crews will begin demolishing what's left of the damaged structure.

According to officials, the northeast corner of the old bar will be saved -- in hopes of keeping some of that old flavor

"We're moving toward a couple common goals which is to preserve the character of the existing facility or the former facility," said Jason Wheeler with Orion Construction.

There are also plans to make innovations and upgrade the building to give it a more fit finish and modern building feel.

Demolition is slated to take about a week. The Corner Bar is expected to reopen next summer.

