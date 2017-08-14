'Corner Bar is more than just this building': Restaurant owner plans on rebuilding

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The owner of the Corner Bar in Rockford says he will rebuild and reopen the business after it was destroyed in a fire on Monday.

The landmark restaurant was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning -- but owner Jeff Wolfe says, while the flames may have destroyed the building, fire did not kill the Corner Bar.

Wolfe says he intends to rebuild the restaurant and its powerful connection to the community.

“The Corner Bar is more than just this building,” he says. “It has meant so much to the community, the people that worked here, the generations that dined here and we have every intention of restoring that entirely.”

Wolfe tells us it's too soon to give a timetable for rebuilding and reopening the Corner Bar -- there is a lot to sort out with insurance, demolition, salvage and blueprints for a new restaurant. But when asked if he is committed to the project, Wolf says “absolutely.”

