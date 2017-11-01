Crash near Rockford kills one person

Ambulance

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kent County deputies are trying to figure out what led to a fatal crash early Wednesday, Nov. 1.

It was called in as a rollover crash near the corner of Myers Lake Avenue and 14 Mile Road northeast of Rockford just after 6 a.m.

Kent County dispatchers say only one car was involved.

It's not clear how the crash is affecting traffic.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WZZM 13 for more updates.

