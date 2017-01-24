Kent County Deputy shoots and kills man, after he turns on deputy responding to domestic call

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP - One man is dead after Kent County Deputies say he got violent with an officer. Deputies were called to a home on Summit Court between 13 Mile and 14 Mile Roads to investigate a domestic situation between two brothers.

Once at the house they were able to separate the brothers. Deputies say one of the brothers got violent with an officer, after that an officer fired his weapon hitting and killing one of the brothers. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Wyoming Police Department.

(© 2017 WZZM)