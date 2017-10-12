Filtration system working in home near dump site

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The discovery of a new site near East Rockford Middle School is the latest in a hand full of locations where investigators say shoe maker Wolverine Worldwide dumped potentially hazardous waste in the 1960's.

A number of nearby residential wells have elevated levels of PFAS compounds, including the house where Steve Martin lives near House Street NE in Plainfield Township.

In the 1960's Wolverine dumped waste on property they own a quarter mile away. To protect his family, Martin had a $5,000 whole house filtration system installed.

“That's what our family needed,” he explains. “The peace of mind to know we are safe in our home and that we have clean drinking water. No detection of any chemical in this water after the filtration system was installed.”

Wolverine Worldwide says they will install full home filtration systems in over 300 houses near areas where waste was dumped. They have not said when that will begin.

All homes currently part of the Study Area established by the MDEQ, as well as all homes in the expanded, precautionary Buffer Zone are eligible to receive whole house water filtration systems, regardless of testing results. (Photo: Provided by Wolverine Worldwide)

