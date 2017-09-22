Funeral set for fallen state trooper

PLAINFIELD TWP., MICH. - The funeral for state trooper Timothy O'Neill will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

O'Neill was killed on duty after colliding with a truck while riding his police motorcycle. The 28-year-old is from the Lapeer area, and his wedding was planned for Oct. 7.

He had been a member of the state police force for nearly four years.

The visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at the Allen Funeral Home 9136 Davison Rd, Davison, MI. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills, 3655 Squirrel Road, Auburn Hills, MI.

