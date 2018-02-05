Garbage collector standing on back of truck seriously hurt in crash

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The operator of a garbage truck was left seriously hurt after a crash in Courtland Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just after 10:45 a.m. Monday on Myers Lake Avenue between 13 Mile and 14 Mile roads.

The garbage truck was stopped in the roadway, facing north. The driver was standing in the back of the truck removing paint cans when an 85-year-old Rockford man in a Toyota Camry was unable to stop.

The garbage truck driver was struck and pinned between the Camry and truck. His right leg was seriously injured -- he was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The 85-year-old Rockford man was not injured.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV