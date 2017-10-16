Roy Hudson, whose home is south of the MDEQ testing buffer zone, fears his well water is contaminated with chemicals linked to the old Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite. (Photo: WZZM)

BELMONT, MICH., - Homeowners outside of the state's toxic chemical testing zone said they fear the contaminants found in wells near the old Wolverine Worldwide dumpsite may be in their private wells.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) expanded the initial testing zone for the PFAS chemicals found in Wolverine's Scotchgard product on Sept. 25.

The expanded zone included 338 Plainfield Township homes. The zone runs north to 10 Mile Road, east to Belmont Avenue, south to the Chandler Drive area and just west of the dumpsite on 1855 House St. NE.

(Photo: WZZM)

"With the last tests being as close as they are to us, we made the choice to go to bottled water," said Roy Hudson, whose Belmont home on Maksimowski Avenue is south of the buffer zone. "But being a one-income family, it's not feasible for us all to go to bottled water."

Hudson's wife and two children drink bottled water, while he drinks limited water from the tap. Hudson said he's called Wolverine and Rose & Westra, Wolverine's consulting company, about his concerns.

"When we talked to Wolverine, they basically told us, 'You're not in the buffer zone, there's nothing we can do for you,'" Hudson said.

The DEQ said Monday it plans to expand the buffer zone farther south, but did not specify how far. Wolverine did not comment on the location.

Bradley Janes, who lives at 1525 10 Mile Rd. on the north side of the road, said he still doesn't know if his home is in the buffer zone.

"The mailbox [on the south side], I'm pretty sure, is in the buffer zone," Janes said. "Pretty much every number [for Wolverine], there's no number that returns calls. I've left messages."

Janes' family drinks and cooks with bottled water. He said they go through three gallons per day.

"I don't think the water is safe," Janes said. "And that's a major concern. I'll buy water until I'm reassured."

