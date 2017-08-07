How to train like a Ninja Warrior!

Rockford Ninja Warrior coming to the DeltaPlex August 8-13!

ROCKFORD, MICH - The Fourth Annual Rockford Ninja Warrior brings the power of the global Ninja Community together in West Michigan!

This family-friendly, six-day event beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8, brings in more than 30 professional ninjas from the popular television show American Ninja Warrior. These ninjas will connect with people of all ages in hopes to influence and inspire them in fitness and wellness.

The DeltaPlex will house the competition, beginning with youth camps and ending with the professional competition on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Rockford Ninja Warrior donates all event proceeds toward local to global youth development programs.

Approximately 15,000 participants and registrants joined the event last year. Participants ages five years old and up can still register for camps and competitions.

Registration spots are available for up to 2,000 youth camp registrants, 250 adult camp registrants, 450 amateur competition and 80 professional ninjas.

Tickets to watch the pro ninja competition live on Friday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 are available for $5 to $30 each from the DeltaPlex Arena ticket box onsite or online at deltaplex.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV