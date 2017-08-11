Injuries reported in car, bus crash on US-131 near Rockford

Getty Images/iStockphoto

PLAINFIELD TWP., MICH. - Traffic on northbound U.S. 131 is down to one lane near 10 Mile Road west of Rockford.

The closure is a result of an early morning crash involving a car and a bus on Friday, Aug. 11. Kent County Dispatch tells us the bus was not carrying passengers at the time of the crash.

We can confirm there were injuries sustained in the crash, but it is unclear how severe they are, or who was hurt, at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV