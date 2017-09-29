WZZM
Kent County Health Dept. to study cancer near waste dumps

Associated Press , WZZM 2:35 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

ROCKFORD, MICH. (AP) - Health officials in western Michigan are investigating a potential link between cancer and people who've been exposed to toxic chemicals from tannery waste dump sites.

Kent County Health Department epidemiologist Brian Hartl said the state is helping cross-reference incidences of rare cancer around known and suspected properties where Wolverine World Wide previously dumped hazardous waste.

►Previous: Chemicals found in drinking water near old tannery dump site

Those locations include a dump in Belmont, where nearby private drinking water wells are contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances called PFAS. Wolverine used the chemicals at its former tannery in Rockford to waterproof leather for Hush Puppies shoe manufacturing.

State toxicologists say exposure to PFAS compounds have been linked through human studies to kidney and testicular cancer, as well as to ulcerative colitis, pregnancy-induced hypertension, thyroid problems and cholesterol issues.

© 2017 Associated Press


