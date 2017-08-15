Local apparel company sells t-shirts to fundraise for Corner Bar

Corner Bar T-shirts

River Babe Threads, a Grand Rapids-based apparel store, is selling t-shirts to raise money for the employees of the Corner Bar in Rockford, which burned down on Aug. 14.

The company made the announcement on their Facebook. "We are working with other local businesses to provide relief for these families," the post read. "As many of us know, in a tipped position you sometimes live shift-to-shift working for cash and this loss is devastating to some employees."

► Related: Neighbors remember Corner Bar in Rockford

Each shirt is being sold for $15.99. The money raised from the t-shirt sales will go toward purchasing gift cards for the families affected by the fire.

"We think this is the best way we can provide for the immediate needs of groceries and gas," said River Babe Threads.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV